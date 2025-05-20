<i>Tu Yaa Main</i>: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav To Begin Filming For Their Survival Thriller On This Date

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A teaser for the film "Tu Yaa Main" featuring Shanaya Kapoor was released. This marks the first collaboration between Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Bejoy Nambiar is directing the film, which is a survival thriller.

A short teaser of Tu Yaa Main, led by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav was dropped by the makers, earlier this year. It instantly garnered a strong buzz.

For starters, it is the first collaboration between Shanaya Kapoor, who has signed multiple projects followed by her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, releasing on July 11, 2025, and Adarsh Gourav. The teaser also set the base for a bone-chilling survival thriller, that keeps the audience guessing about the plot.

Now the makers have revealed that Shanaya and Adarsh are all set to begin filming for the film in early June, this year. Prep for the same has officially started. The film is being helmed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Adarsh Gourav has been having a spectacular time, with his projects Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Superboys of Malegaon gaining commercial and critical acclaim, respectively, he is also gearing up for his Telugu debut.

Sharing his excitement, Adarsh said, "I'm thrilled to start working on this film. The shoot for the film starts in June and the work on it has already begun. It's a completely different genre from what I've done before, and that's what drew me to the project. Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating."

As for Shanaya, she will be making her big Bollywood debut with Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Other than Tu Yaa Main, she also has an untitled film with Shujaat Saudagar where she will be seen romancing Abhay Verma of Munjya fame.