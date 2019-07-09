Super 30's Ramayana Reference And Other Scenes Cut By Censor

Hrithik Roshan on a poster of Super 30 (courtesy hrithikroshan)

A reference to the epic Ramayans has been removed from the upcoming Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

According to the official Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) website, the words "Ramayana mein" were replaced with "Raj Puran mein" in a particular dialogue of the film, which has been granted a U-certification by the censors.

The film based on revolutionary educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar's life, has had four modifications.

Among the modifications suggested by the censors were the removal of two shots in the Paisa song. The scenes featured a politician and a dancer in a party setting. These have been replaced with regular dancing shots.

A 10-second Hindi disclaimer has been added, along with an anti-liquor disclaimer.

The movie, which is 154 minutes long, is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who launched the Super 30 programme in Patna in 2002, which prepares underprivileged students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examinations for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film releases on Friday.

