Sunshine Girl Katrina Kaif Is Making Turkey Look So Good. Pics, Anyone?

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the queen of a million hearts but who has her heart? Well, it is not a man but a country that has won her over. The actress, who is currently in Turkey shooting for Tiger 3, the latest instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger franchise, is in love with the country. And, she made this evident with a post on Instagram, in which she is seen posing for the camera in a lovely floral dress and a wide grin on her face. In the caption, she wrote, “Turkey (flag emoji) you have my heart (heart emoji).” Needless to say, fans could not stop raving about how beautiful she looks in the images.

Recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs after she and her co-star Salman Khan met Turkish businessman-politician Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The Bollywood stars were hosted by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who is the Minister of Culture and Tourism. Glimpses of the meeting were shared on Instagram by the minister.

In the post that is written in Turkish, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that Turkey will continue to welcome and host international stars and film projects. The photos feature Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan with other officials. In one of the images, Salman Khan can be seen shaking hands with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy as Katrina Kaif looks on, smiling.

This is not the first time Katrina Kaif has given us a sneak peek into her days in exotic foreign locales. Recently the actress posted a bunch of photos where she is seen relaxing in a park in Russia. Sharing the images, she wrote, “A day at the park.”

She followed this up with another post from the country. This time, it was a video where she is seen frolicking on the streets of St. Petersburg. Along with the video, she wrote, “Out and about in the world.”

In addition to Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa. She was last seen in the film Bharat with Salman Khan.