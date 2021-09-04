Viral Pics: Tiger 3 Stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif With Turkish Minister

Highlights Salman and Katrina are in Turkey for 'Tiger 3' shoot

They had a meeting with Turkish minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

He shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey for the shooting schedule of their upcoming movie - the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. When in Turkey, the Tiger 3 co-stars were hosted by Turkish businessman-politician Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who is the Minister of Culture and Tourism. On his Instagram, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared glimpses of his meet and greet with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In his post, written in Turkish, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the country will continue to host international stars and film projects. In the photos shared by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Katrina and Salman can be seen posing with him and other officials.

In one of the photos, Salman Khan also shares a fist-bump with the minister.

Last month, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were filming Tiger 3 in Russia. Photos of Salman Khan sporting a rugged look for Tiger 3 in Russia went crazy viral. A bearded a mustachioed Salman Khan was barely recognizable as the superstar he is in these photos from bustling streets in Russia:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also shared a few pages from her travel diaries from Russia.

As the name suggests, Tiger 3 will be the third instalment in Kabir Khan's series of Tiger films, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Salman Khan will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini - the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, the film is expected to release sometime next year.