Inside Sunny Leones 'Epic Night' At AmfAR Gala

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone had a dreamy red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes film festival for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Now, the actress has checked into the annual amfAR gala in a stunning black gown. She looked nothing less than a dream in designer Zeena Zaki's creation. The thigh-high slit number with a one-shoulder sleeve was among her iconic looks from Cannes 2023. Sunny Leone, in an Instagram post, has shared scenes from the “epic night” and thanked her stylist for finding her the “amazing gown.” She wrote: “What an epic night at amfAR. Thank you Hitendra Kapopara for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock!” The gala was also attended by fashion icons Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale, Stella Maxwell, Eva Longoria and Helena Christensen.

See photos of the actress from the fundraiser here:

This is Sunny Leone's first time in the French Riviera. She has been adding glitz and glamour to the Cannes Film Festival since Tuesday. On her first day, the actress looked gorgeous in a Maria Kokhia cut-out maxi dress. She followed it with a chic black crop top and white trousers for day two of press for Kennedy.

Did you know that before the big premiere of Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival, its official tickets were “sold out in minutes”? That's true and Sunny Leone was “proud” of it.

For day three promotions of Kennedy, Sunny Leone chose a nude-tone Julfermilano with subtle prints and paired it with a beige jacket from The Frankie Shop.

Then came the day of Kennedy's premiere at Cannes. Sunny Leone made her red carpet debut in a stunning gown designed by Naja Saade. “The world premiere of Kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!” wrote the actress sharing her red carpet moments.

She also posted pictures with co-star Rahul Bhat, who plays the titular role in Kennedy, and director Anurag Kashyap.

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of Kennedy here:

Sunny Leone, in an interview with NDTV earlier, talked about having “severe anxiety” before her Cannes debut. But she surely nailed it on Wednesday.