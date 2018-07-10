Sunny Leone Says 'I Don't See Myself As A Victim But I May Be A Soft Target'

Sunny Leone at the launch of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone in Mumbai.

Actress Sunny Leone, who is often trolled on social media, recently said that she doesn't consider herself to be a "victim," reports news agency PTI. At the launch of her biographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the actress told PTI: "I don't see myself as a victim but I may be a soft target. I believe people should have the right to say what they want to, when they want to, how they want to, whether it's right or wrong is their choice and moral stand. Most of the time I brush it off because it's nonsense. Sometimes it gets on my nerves. Does it hurt me? No. Is it annoying? Yes."



Sunny talked about her upcoming web-series and said that the process of narrating her life's journey to the writers was full of "laugh and a lot of tears." When Sunny was asked if she wanted certain segments of her life to be excluded from the show, she told PTI: "A lot of them. It had to make sense to our story. So whether it was a good thing or bad, I had to tell it all. We sat for six months where I just told stories about myself and from those stories we have made 20 episodes."

Asked if sharing her story was a right decision, Sunny said that she is "just scared" but also happy that her show's director Aditya Datt has shot the entire story beautifully. "I'm still trying to get convinced if I did the right thing but what Aditya has shot, it's really beautiful. I'm happy the director let me be me. I'm still on the fence whether it was the right choice or the wrong. I know deep down it was the right choice. I'm just scared, that's all," PTI quoted her as saying.

Sunny Leone, a former adult star, started her journey in the Hindi entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.



The trailer of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone released last week and gave us a glimpse of Sunny Leone's life and her bond with her brothers. A segment of the trailer may also remind the viewers of Sunny Leone's 2016 controversial interview, which was largely condemned for being sexist in nature.

