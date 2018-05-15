Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Bring Daughter Nisha And Twins To Mumbai. See Pics At Airport

Highlights
- Daniel took care of Nisha
- Sunny looked after their sons Noah and Asher
- Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy
See pictures of Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids at the airport.
Adorable, na?
"God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber," read an excerpt from Sunny Leone's post.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of threebeautiful children. Surprise everyone!
The actress turned 37 on Sunday and Daniel wished her with an adorable tweet.
Happy bday @sunnyleone and Happy 1st Mother's Day. You are amazing in a million different ways. Another crazy chapter... https://t.co/nh8hOxfpQg— Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) May 12, 2018
Sunny Leone is best-known for her songs such as Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila and Piya More. Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan, was her last film. She is currently looking forward to her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.