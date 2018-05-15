Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Bring Daughter Nisha And Twins To Mumbai. See Pics At Airport

It was the first time that the paparazzi clicked Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their three children

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their children

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Daniel took care of Nisha
  2. Sunny looked after their sons Noah and Asher
  3. Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy
Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber brought their three children to Mumbai on Monday. The entire family was spotted at the airport and it was the first time that the paparazzi have photographed Sunny and Daniel with their three children. Daniel took care of Nisha, who was seated in a perambulator while Sunny looked after their sons Noah and Asher. The couple, who married in 2012, adopted Nisha in July last year. Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy. Sunny and Daniel had announced the birth of their twins a couple of months ago on social media with adorable posts.

See pictures of Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids at the airport.
 
sunny leone ndtv
 
sunny leone ndtv
 
sunny leone ndtv

Adorable, na?

"God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber," read an excerpt from Sunny Leone's post.
 


The actress turned 37 on Sunday and Daniel wished her with an adorable tweet.
 

Of the newfound duties as a mother, Sunny Leone had told mid-day, "I don't want to praise myself, but I think I am doing really well and so is Daniel."

Sunny Leone is best-known for her songs such as Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila and Piya More. Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan, was her last film. She is currently looking forward to her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi.
 



