Sunny Leone Began Her Day At Work Like This. See Pics

Let's face it, Sunny Leone had a better Monday morning than the rest of us. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala, which she co-hosts with Rannvijay Singha. On Monday, Sunny posted pictures from her pool time. She looks stunning as ever in the photographs, dressed in a yellow swimsuit from the shelves of Meraki Couture. She accessorised her look quirky jewelry by Bellofox and tinted sunglasses. She captioned the post: "Your Monday distraction!" Sunny Leone's post is burning up Instagram and how.

See Sunny Leone's post here:

Water baby Sunny Leone frequently shares posts from her pool time. Like this one, which she captioned: "Poise is important even when you are falling down."

Remember this one? She wrote: "Just in case anyone forgot my name it's on my hat," in her caption.

The actress has been delighting her Instafam with stunning pictures from her Kerala diaries. See some of the pictures shared by her here:

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few.

Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber on January 20, 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy.