Can You Tell What's Special About Sunny Leone's Hat In This Pic?

Sunny Leone is the undisputed queen of quirky Instagram posts and she added one more to her collection on Wednesday. Sunny is a water baby and her new post is proof of just that. For Instagram, she zeroed in on a photo of hers chilling on a float in a pool - the pop pink and blue hues in her photo added an extra touch of quirk to it. But don't miss out on her special accessory - her hat with her name on it. LOL. "Just in case anyone forgot my name it's on my hat! Hehe," Sunny Leone captioned her photo. Here's how Sunny Leone's Wednesdays look like:

Sunny Leone also recently channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn with this photo and this caption: "Even iconic Audrey Hepburn understood the power of the perfect lip shade."

Working mom Sunny Leone also recently celebrated her twin sons' birthday on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla in Kerala. "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so, so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can't believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and all the things you say," read an excerpt from her post. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are also parents to daughter Nisha, who they adopted in 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. She's starred in films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.