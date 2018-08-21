Sunny Deol Says Son Karan, All Set For Bollywood Debut, Is All On His Own

Sunny Deol with son Karan (courtesy iamsunnydeol)

Highlights "I am sure he is coming in his own way," said Sunny Deol "Rest is up to him," he added "As a father, I am always there with him," he said

Over three decades after Sunny Deol made his blockbuster debut with 1983 film Betaab, his son Karan is prepping for his official entry to Bollywood. Sunny Deol, who made the announcement about his son's debut venture in Bollywood last year, recently told news agency PTI that Karan must make his own identity in Bollywood and brace himself for what lies ahead of him. "When I came in the industry was I mentally prepared? I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him - how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him," PTI quoted Sunny Deol as saying.

Sunny Deol, who is directing Karan in his maiden Bollywood film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, also told PTI, once Karan is introduced to Bollywood, he is pretty much on his own as Karan has to make decisions about his career himself: "As a father, I am always there with him. But I can't go and work for him or select things for him. It is up to us what we become as individuals," Sunny Deol told PTI. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will be produced by Vijyeta films, which Sunny Deol co-owns.

As per reports, Karan was to be launched by Yash Raj Films as part of a three-film deal but in an interview with PTI earlier, Sunny Deol cleared the air and said: "It wasn't like that. Only we were supposed to launch him. But today anyone says anything and it becomes news. But the fact is only we were supposed to do it."

Meanwhile, Karan was given a warm welcome in Bollywood by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others after Sunny Deol shared the news on Twitter. Even Dharmendra was very much excited about his grandson's Bollywood debut, who told IANS: "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life."

Advertisement

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which is expected to release on August 31. The actor will also be seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which hits screens in October.

(With PTI inputs)