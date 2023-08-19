Sunny Deol Has 300 Crore Reasons To Smile. Tara Singh Celebrates Gadar 2 Like This

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has joined the Rs 300 crore club and the actor decided to celebrate the film's success with a special Instagram post. On Saturday, the actor shared shared a happy picture of himself with the film's poster and he accompanied it with a caption that read, "They say love can't be measured but I feel so much love coming from all of you each day, everyday. Gadar 2 and Tara Singh are forever indebted. #HindustanZindabad." In the comments section of his post, brother Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's dad and veteran actor Dharmendra also celebrated the film's success and he shared this picture on his X profile and wrote, "Always....Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres last week. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."