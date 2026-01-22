Sunny Deol Drives Defender Without Seatbelt In Viral Video, Internet Backlash Follows

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of Border 2. However, ahead of the film's arrival, the actor has grabbed headlines for an unexpected reason. A recent video shared online has drawn attention, not for his film, but for a road safety lapse that fans quickly noticed.

Viral Video Sparks Concern

In the viral clip shared on his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol is seen driving his Defender while dressed in an army uniform. However, viewers soon pointed out that he was driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Social media users did not hold back in calling out the oversight. Fans flooded the comments section with reminders and appeals, writing, "Seat belt please (500 fine)." Another commented, "Seat belt kaha hai traffic rules are rules."

A third wrote, "Paaji, please wear a seat belt. Love you sir, Jai hind." One more read, "Hello sir, aapane seat belt kyun nahi lagaya hain?" The comments reflected concern rather than anger, with many stressing the importance of following safety norms.

About Border 2

Excitement around Border 2 remains strong. The film is one of the biggest releases lined up for early 2026 and marks Sunny Deol's return to the iconic franchise. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, with Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh also playing key roles.

At the same time, Bollywood Hungama the film may not release in several Gulf countries, following a similar path to Dhurandhar.

Border 2 is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

