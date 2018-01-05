Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Are Trending Again. Here's Why Sunny Deol's role on Karan Kapadia's debut film will be different from the comic roles he's recently featured in

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan's Bollywood debut just got interesting with the entry of Sunny Deol - the 61-year-old actor and Dimple Kapadia have often featured headlines for a rumoured affair. Thestar has joined the star cast of Karan's film, producer Tony D'Souza told Mumbai Mirror . The producer also added that Sunny Deol's role will take him back to his action hero days. "It's very different from his current lot of films, includingandand takes him back to the action genre," he told Mumbai Mirror . Karan's Bollywood debut will be directed by Behzad Khambata (assistant director forand). Sunny Deol will start filming next month while Tony wants to wrap the entire shoot by April-end.In September 2017, pictures of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol holding hands became fodder for gossip on social media. In the Nineties, they co-starred in films such asand. At that time it was believed that Dimple Kapadia (who was then married to Rajesh Khanna) was dating Sunny Deol (who was married to Pooja). However, none of them ever acknowledged their alleged romance.Karan, who is the son of Dimple Kapadia's sister Simple, has put in a lot of effort to join Bollywood. The actor-to-be dropped several kilos (from 112 kg to 88 kg) and trained in martial arts for six months in Bangkok. Karan was 16-years-old when he assisted director Rahul Dholakia in his film titled Karan's cousins Twinkle and Rinke Khanna also tried their luck in Bollywood but faiked to make it big. Twinkle is now a bestselling author and producer. Her film, releasing on January 26, features her husband Akshay Kumar in lead role.(With inputs from IANS)