Suniel Shetty On The Boycott Of Bollywood Films: 'Can't Put My Finger On A Reason'

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty, who has featured in quite a few hits during his film career, recently spoke about the rise of boycott trend lately. The 61-year-old actor, during an event, said that the film industry is going through a "tough time," reported news agency ANI. The actor said, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time." He added, "Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening," reported ANI.

Within a span of a month, 3 big Bollywood films were on the list of the boycott trend, especially on Twitter. Among them were Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Both the films had underwhelming box office performances. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha, which is yet to release, also made it to the boycott list after Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in a tweet.

The call for boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha began after a section of the Internet dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview bits, where he said that his ex-filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance." Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan became the target of boycott trend as well after Internet users dug out the film's writer Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old tweets.

Suniel Shetty is the star of films like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na, to name a few. In the recent years, he starred inMumbai Saga, in which he made a special appearance and the multi-lingual period film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, headlined by Mohanlal.

(With inputs from ANI)