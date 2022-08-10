Aamir Khan On Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'If I Hurt Anyone, I Regret It'

Aamir Khan featured in this picture. (courtesy: ANI)

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a highly anticipated film ever since it was announced. However, of late, the film has been making it to the trends list as trolls are calling for "boycott" of the film. Aamir Khan, in a press conference on Tuesday, reacted to the controversy. He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment." Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir plays the titular role and Kareena Kapoor, his love interest.



If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment: Aamir Khan when asked about controversy around his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha & calls on social media to boycott it (09.08) pic.twitter.com/iZATYGPE90 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Earlier, director Advait Chandan hit back at haters for claiming that trolls were "paid" to give the film more attention. His hilarious reaction, in an Instagram story, read: "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" and added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll.



A while back, calls for boycott began when Internet users found a 2015 interview by Aamir Khan in which he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance" in India.

Laal Singh Chaddhais going to release on August 11. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya and it has been in the works for over 15 years. The film has been co-produced by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.