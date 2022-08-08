Laal Singh Chaddha Director Advait Chandan's ROFL Post On 'Trolling Aamir Khan For Free'

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, managed to shut haters up and how with his latest Instagram story. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role has been the unwilling centre of controversy. First, "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter. Later, a section of the Internet claimed that the trolls were "paid" to garner attention to the film. Reacting to the latter claim by a section of the Internet, Advait Chandan shared a humour-infused note on his Instagram story, in which he wrote: "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" He added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll.

See Advait Chandan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Advait Chandan's Instagram story.

The boycott trend against Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha began after a section of the Internet dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview, where he said that his then wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance." Reacting to the boycott trends, the actor had requested fans and audience to give his film a fair chance. Aamir Khan told news agency PTI: "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for an August 11 theatrical release. The film will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film has collaboratively been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Forrest Gump chronicled a story of a man (Tom Hanks), who goes on to do extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

(With inputs from PTI)