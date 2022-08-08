Akshay Kumar On 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' Trend On Twitter: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'

Akshay Kumar posted this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Ahead of 2 big Bollywood film releases, a section of the Internet is busy with the boycott trend these days. First, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was the unwilling center of the boycott trend. The reason for the boycott was Aamir Khan's 2015 interview where he said that his ex-filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance." Alia Bhatt's recently released Darlings also made it to the boycott list on Twitter after some users claimed that the film mocked domestic abuse victims (which was not the case). Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan became the target of boycott trend after Internet users dug out the film's writer Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old tweets.

Akshay Kumar responded to the boycott trend during Raksha Bandhan promotions at an event, reported news agency PTI. Akshay Kumar said, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense," PTI reported.

Previously, Aamir Khan too reacted to the boycott trend around his film and told PTI: "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue." The actor added, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Akshay Kumar featured in two films this year - Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. The actor has a super busy schedule ahead. He will feature in Ram Setu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Selfiee. He awaits the release of Raksha Bandhan, which will clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' iconic Forrest Gump. Both the films are slated to release in theatres on August 11.

(With inputs from PTI)