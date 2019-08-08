Sunaina Meets Hrithik Roshan After Grandfather J Om Prakash's Death. Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre Visit The Roshans

Sunaina, Sussanne and Sonali at Roshan residence

Hrithik Roshan had visitors dropping by at his Mumbai residence after his grandfather - veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash - died early morning on Wednesday. One of the visitors yesterday evening was a family member, who wasn't spotted with the Roshans earlier in the day. Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan, who is currently in the middle of a family dispute with the Roshans, visited her family home just a few hours after the cremation. Sunaina was photographed being driven in to the Roshan residence and the paparazzi could barely catch a few glimpses of her. In June, Sunaina alleged that she was harassed by her family for dating Muslim journalist Ruhail Amin.

Moving on, Sussanne Khan's best friends Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi paid their condolences to the Roshan family. Sussanne Khan, who spent the day by Hrithik's side, also checked in on the family in the evening, Sonali arrived with her husband Goldie Behl while Gayatri too brought along husband Vikas Oberoi. Hrithik Roshan was also paid a visit by actor Vivek Oberoi.

Earlier in the day, the last rites of J Om Prakash were attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Jeetendra and others. Amitabh Bachchan, who mourned J Om Prakash's death on Twitter, had paid an early visit to the Roshan to offer his last respects.

J Om Prakash was Pinky Roshan's father, who succumbed to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. He was 93. Known for making films with titles beginning with 'A', his successful movies include Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), Arpan (1983), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Aasha (1980) and Apnapan (1977).

