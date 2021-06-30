'Sun-skari Bros': There Is No Better Caption For This Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo (courtesy ishaankhatter)

Nothing to see here, just Ishaan Khatter and his big brother Shahid Kapoor being goofy on Instagram. Well, that's how much fun they are. On Wednesday, Ishaan Khatter shared a glimpse of her bonding time with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram and it arrived in the form of a selfie. Ishaan roped in Shahid Kapoor for a selfie, in which both of them are sun-kissed - it appears, they briefly took off their masks for the photo. Ishaan, who did not feel the need for a caption for his Instagram post, added a hilarious one in his Instagram stories. Adding a play of words, Ishaan Khatter described himself and Shahid Kapoor as the "sun-skari bros." See what he did there?

When Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are not busy clicking selfies, they puts on their work out shoes and joins their work out "dream team", also comprising Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. Here's what we are talking about.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter often makes these adorable appearances on Shahid Kapoor's Instagram. Filmy captions are a must for these sort of situations.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. The shooting schedule of the cricket drama wrapped in December last year but the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have affected the post production of the movie. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed controversial movie Kabir Singh - the film just marked two years on June 21.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.