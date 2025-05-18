Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Are "Suited And Booted" For Tanvi The Great Screening

Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is all set for its grand premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and the team is already turning heads.

Ahead of their red carpet appearance at the prestigious film festival, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a dapper video on his Instagram account with co-stars Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt.

In the slow-motion video, the actors are seen walking together, all suited and booted, looking ready for the big day.

Along with the video, Kher added a caption that read, "We MISS the rest of the gang of #TanviTheGreat at #CannesFilmFestival! But we also know you are WITH us! We will see them soon on screen at the #WorldPremiere Jai Ho!"

Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also features in the film. Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great has yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Tanvi The Great', another Indian film, 'Homebound', which stars actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, will also premiere at Cannes on May 21. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.