Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 1: 'Strong Total On The Cards' For Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Film

A still from Sui Dhaaga (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Sui Dhaaga opened to good reviews on Friday It garnered over Rs 8 crores on opening day The film opened across 2,500 screens

Sui Dhaaga was welcomed with much warmth and footfalls at the theatres, which resulted in the film scoring Rs 8.30 crores even on Asia Cup Final day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film opened across 2,500 theatres in India to a decent start and picked up pace towards the evening, he added. "Sui Dhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri Rs 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri Rs 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

While numbers for Sui Dhaaga are expected to escalate over the weekend - as is the trend with new releases - it will have a hassle free run at theatres Monday evening onwards as audiences are expected to pour in on Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday. "While Sui Dhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Sui Dhaaga clashed with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha on Friday. While the movie opened to decent reviews, it failed to translate the critical appreciation into box office numbers. According to Taran Adarsh, Pataakha recorded a score of Rs 90 lakhs on its opening day.

#Pataakha Fri Rs 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Directed by Sharat Katariya Sui Dhaaga is an inspiring take of a rural couple to create their own khadi label titled "Sui Dhaaga." In his review for NDTV, here's how Saibal Chatterjee summed up the story: "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India stitches together an agreeable yarn about a small-town wedded couple's attempt to set up a fashion design business in the face of a slew of daunting challenges hurled at them by their own families and acquaintances as much as their rivals."