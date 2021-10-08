Suhana Khan Posts Throwback And A Simple Message On Mom Gauri Khan's Birthday

From Suhana Khan's throwback diaries (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took a trip down memory lane on her mother Gauri Khan's birthday only to delve into a treasury of memories. Suhana Khan picked out one of her favourite throwback photos of her parents - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri - and turned it into a birthday greeting. In the black and white photo, Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen sharing a loved-up moment. The photo features much younger versions of the couple, who got married in 1991. "Happy Birthday, Ma," wrote Suhana Khan in her birthday post for mom Gauri Khan. Today marks the celebrity interior designer's 51st birthday.

Suhana Khan's birthday wish for mom Gauri comes at a time when the family is dealing with the arrest of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri's eldest child. Last Sunday, Aryan Khan and several others were arrested following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB. On Thursday, a Mumbai court had said Aryan Khan will no longer be in the custody of the drugs-control agency but will be lodged in jail. Within minutes, Aryan Khan's lawyer moved a petition for bail, which will be heard today.

Meanwhile, birthday messages for Gauri Khan also poured in from the likes of her closest friends Farah Khan and Sussanne Khan. The strength of a mother is second to none!" wrote Farah while Sussanne added: "God's Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to son AbRam, who is 8. Suhana Khan lives in New York, where she studies at Columbia University.