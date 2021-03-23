Suhana Khan In Stunning Bodycon Dress Just Made New York More Glam

Suhana Khan shared this photo (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is here to slay and stay. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter chose a bright and sunny day to hang out with friends and clicked some glamorous pictures together across the skyline of NYC. She wore a purple bodycon dress and tied her hair in a high ponytail. The caption reads as, "peaches & the big apple :))." Suhana's Instagram family is in love with this classy avatar and dropped appreciative comments.

Suhana also posted a boomerang video of herself. The young diva looks super stylish in the video, making her seem Bollywood-ready. Suhana is currently in the US to complete the course in film studies at New York University. In 2019, Suhana had given the world a glimpse of her acting skills in the short film The Grey Part of Blue.

Last year, the 20-year-old opened up on getting trolled for her skin colour and height, by sharing screengrabs of the harsh comments. In the note, she wrote, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Suhana added, "I'm sorry if social media, Indian Matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5'7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5'3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too."