Student Of The Year 2 Trailer: This Is When You Get A Glimpse Of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria's Film

The much-awaited trailer of Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, will drop on the Internet on April 12, a month before the film opens in cinemas, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Punit-Malhotra-directed film is a sequel to Karan Johar, who directed the first film of the series and with it he launched actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Along with the announcement of the trailer release date came a teaser poster of sorts, which depicts two players in the middle of the game. One cannot say for sure who is whom.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's post:

Trailer on 12 April 2019... Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday... Teaser poster of #StudentOfTheYear2... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release. #SOTY2pic.twitter.com/QtwnVT3M2n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2019

Student Of The Year 2 will take fans of the franchise back to St Teressa's or St T's with a new batch of students and who will have new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry to tell. The film also stars Samir Soni, Aditya Seal, Farida Jalal, Mallika Dua and Rohit Roy.

Meanwhile, old students Alia, Varun and Sidharth have been roped in for cameo roles along with Rishi Kapoor, who played the role of St T's principal. However, it is Will Smith's cameo in the film, which the fans cannot wait for. In an episode of the Bucket List, we got a glimpse of the Men In Black actor dancing to Radha, a song from Student Of The Year, along with Ananya, Tara and Tiger.

Karan Johar also shared the snippet:

Student Of The Year 2 is all set to open in cinemas on May 10.

