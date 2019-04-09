Ananya Panday Reminds Us Of A Student Of The Year 2 Anniversary With Pic Of Co-Stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff And Director Punit Malhotra

Ananya Panday with Tiger Shroff and Punit Malhotra. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Its been a year since Student Of The Year 2 went on floors and on this special occasion, Ananya Panday shared pictures from the sets of the film, which marks her debut in Bollywood. On Tuesday afternoon, Ananya shared multiple pictures along with her film's director Punit Malhotra and her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya summed up the post in the best possible way and wrote: "Leaning on each other for a year now. April 9, 2018 - Our first day of shoot!" In her post, Ananya described the journey of shooting for the film as "magical" and added, "Every day since then has been nothing less than magical and now there's just one month to go for the film to release."

Ananya tagged her co-stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, director Punit Malhotra and Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions. She wrote: "Can never thank you enough." Bhavana Panday also left a comment on her daughter's post. She wrote: "Can't wait! Too excited."

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya frequently shares pictures with her Student Of The Year 2 co-stars. Ananya and Tara Sutaria even made their debut on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan last year. They were also accompanied by Tiger Shroff on the show.

In a post shared by Ananya, the actress said that "filming Student Of The Year 2 made 2018 the best year" of her life.

Student Of The Year is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Student Of The Year 2 will release on May 10, 2019.

