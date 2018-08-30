Stree Preview: Boo. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Blend Comedy And Spook

Still from Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree (courtesy YouTube)

Beware, it's time for Stree's arrival. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is the horror-comedy everyone is waiting for. This film marks Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration in which he plays a lovelorn tailor while Shraddha has been cast in the role of a mysterious character. Stree is set in a town named Chanderi, which is plagued with the mysterious disappearances of men. "Iss saal mard ko dard hoga," reads the tagline of the movie. The trailer reveals that Rajkummar chances upon Shraddha's character, who returns to her native land Chanderi only during a particular time of the year.

Interestingly, it is also the time when the evil spirit, referred to as Stree in the movie, strikes in Chanderi. Eventually, Shraddha turns out to be the top suspect on Rajkummar and his friends' list of probable Strees.

Speaking to IANS, Rajkummar recently said that Stree is the perfect blend of funny and scary, which makes it hundred per cent entertaining: "It is an interesting genre that has not been explored because it is not just a comedy or horror film. It is damn funny and scary in parts. So for an audience, it is a good dose of entertainment. The overall character that I am playing in the film was very exciting for me to explore, so I did not take time to say 'yes' to the film."

Meanwhile, talking about her character, which is shrouded in mystery, Shraddha told PTI: "People don't know whether I am Stree or not. There has to be a sense of mystery around my character, we made sure we maintain that. In horror films it is all about how well you built up the scare quotient, it is quite interesting. In real life, I get scared easily but I used to like watching Zee horror show. I also liked The Exorcism Of Emily Rose and The Ring.

Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles. Be ready to be scared to death (or not) at theatres tomorrow!