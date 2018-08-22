Stree Song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Kriti Sanon's Spook Party Is The Sort Of Halloween Jam We Like

Still from Stree song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (courtesy YouTube)

Stree's new song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe zeroes in the viral "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe" meme as its main ingredient. With some Bollywood tadka in the form of quirky dance moves on the part of Kriti Sanon, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe turns out to be a spooky fun fest and fits into Stree's playlist quite perfectly. It's sure to be added on your list of Halloween party songs. The song begins with Kriti Sanon, who is a ghost, swiping right/left on the ghost-version of Tinder. Then she goes on a date with... well... who/what can be said as a rather unusual choice. While Kriti Sanon and her partner dance away and have dinner at the haveli, rapper Badshah makes a surprise visit from inside a coffin. Rajkummar Rao makes an appearance as a dracula and oh boy, the dracula can really set the floor on fire!

Sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe is the fourth song from Stree to be released but Shraddha Kapoor doesn't feature in the song. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song also make a reference to star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma - "Ban jaayun main Anushka aur tu baan jaye Kohli."

The playlist of Stree includes songs like Nazar Na Lag Jaaye, Kamariya and Milegi Milegi but Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe is a hilarious tribute to the Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe dialogue meme, which was originally delivered by Amrish Puri in the movie Nagina.

Watch Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree here:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is a horror-comedy, which is set in a town named Chanderi, where men disappear mysteriously. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's love story amidst the mysterious disappearances form the crux of the story.

Stree is all set to release on August 31.