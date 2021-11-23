'Stop Taking Mamu's Clothes,' Writes Abhishek Bachchan In Birthday Post For Nephew Agastya Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan posted this throwback of Agastya. (courtesy bachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya celebrates his 21st birthday today and on the special occasion, his family members shared wishes for him on social media. Uncle Abhishek Bachchan picked a throwback from his archives and added a hilarious caption along with it. He wrote in his note: "Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu's clothes and shoes and please buy your own now! Love you."

Agastya's mom and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posted a blast from the past and she wrote in her caption: "Happy 21 son."

Agastya's sister and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda wrote this along with her birthday note: "21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence and then leaving."

Navya and Agastya Nanda have some impeccable genes. They are the children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. Navya and Agastya are the grandchildren of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Their uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated Bollywood actors.

Navya Nanda started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. She also modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018. Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in 2019.