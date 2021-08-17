'Still Miss You,' Riteish Deshmukh Writes On Nishikant Kamat's Death Anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh shared this throwback. (courtesy riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh remembered filmmaker Nishikant Kamat on his first death anniversary on Tuesday. Riteish, who was a close friend of the late filmmaker and starred in his 2014 Marathi film Lai Bhaari, shared a few memories in the form of throwback pictures with the late filmmaker on Twitter. One of the throwback pictures featured Riteish Deshmukh with his wife Genelia D'Souza and the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. Remembering him, the actor wrote in an emotional tweet: "It's been a year! I miss you every day Nishi... Wherever you are, please know that many loved you and still miss you. Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza also starred in Nishikant Kamat's films Lai Bhaari and Force.

It's been a year!!!! I miss you every day Nishi.... Wherever you are, pls know that many loved you and still miss you. #NishikantKamatpic.twitter.com/ZCiOq4ZlZq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2021

Nishikant Kamat died at the age of 50 in Hyderabad last year. He was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease and was hospitalised in July last year.

Nishikant Kamat's filmography was a combination of critically acclaimed films as well as hits such as the Hindi remake of Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Madaari, featuring late actor Irrfan Khan. He also directed films like Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force and Rocky Handsome.The filmmaker also helmed several Marathi films.

Other than Hindi cinema, Nishikant Kamat was a popular name in the Marathi film industry. He made his directorial debut with Dombivali Fast. He also helmed projects like Lai Bhaari and Fugay and he even starred in the latter. Nishikant Kamat's last project was as a Creative Producer of the web series The Final Call.