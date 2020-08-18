'Farewell, My Captain,' Writes Nishikant Kamat's Evano Oruvan Star Madhavan

R Madhavan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: actormaddy)

Highlights Nishikant Kamat, 50, died in Hyderabad on Monday

"Heartbroken," wrote Madhavan

"The heavens are a happier place," he added

Actor R Madhavan paid an emotional tribute to director Nishikant Kamat, who died in Hyderabad on Monday, on social media. Mr Kamat, 50, was reportedly suffering from chronic liver disease, for which he was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. Remembering the director, Madhavan, who worked with Nishikant Kamat in the 2007 Tamil film Evano Oruvan and the 2008 Hindi film Mumbai Meri Jaan, wrote: "Heartbroken. The heavens are a happier place. Will always miss your positivity, my dear bro. RIP finally and farewell my captain." The actor also shared a picture collage featuring himself and the director. Read R Madhavan's post here:

Evano Oruvan was a Tamil remake of Nishikant Kamat's National Award-winning Marathi film Dombivali Fast. The Marathi film featured Sandeep Kulkarni in the lead role while the Tamil version starred R Madhavan as the lead actor. Dombivali Fast was Mr Kamat's first film as a director. Evano Oruvan, which also featured Sangeetha and Seeman, released in December 2007.

Next year, Nishikant Kamat's Mumbai Meri Jaan opened in theatres. The film, which showcased the impact of the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai, starred late actor Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Kay Kay Menon in the main roles. It also won the National Film Award for the Best Special Effects in 2008.

Nishikant Kamat was best-known for directing Drishyam - the Hindi remake of the Malayam hit of the same name. He also starred as an actor in Hindi and Marathi films like Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi, Fugay and Hava Aney Dey.