'Still Have Eyes On You': Shilpa Shetty's Wish For Raj Kundra On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

First, happy wedding anniversary, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra! The duo are one of Bollywood's adorable couples. On their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, the actress posted a loved up photo of herself with Raj Kundra and wrote a special note for him. "No filter love... the real deal. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... Still is! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy anniversary, my Cookie," she wrote in the caption. The picture features Shilpa Shetty clicking a selfie while resting her head on Raj Kundra's shoulder.

Take a look at her post:

Raj Kundra, early on Sunday, posted an animated video of themselves and wished the actress with these words: "I love you and I will always love you, Shilpa Shetty, till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to love you. Happy Anniversary my darling. #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou."

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often set couple goals on social media with their adorable posts featuring each other. On Karwa Chauth this year, the actress wrote this special message for Raj Kundra: "Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a 'partner' should be. He fasts with me (since 11 years) stands by me through thick and thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything."

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.