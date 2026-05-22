Stephen Colbert Reveals Paulina Porizkova Once Wanted to Sleep With Him, Called Him “Hot”

Czech-born supermodel Paulina Porizkova once called Stephen Colbert “hot” and wanted to sleep with him, the Late Show host has revealed. Speaking on the podcast “Strike Force Five Returns to Celebrate Stephen Colbert,” Colbert recalled discovering through a magazine app in the early 2000s that Porizkova named him as someone she would want to sleep with if given the chance.

He told the story in a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

When Colbert revealed the woman was Porizkova, the other hosts reacted, “Oh my God!” because she was one of the biggest supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s. She appeared on the covers of Vogue and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and also acted in films, including Anna, Partners In Crime and Dark Asylum.

Colbert said someone told him that Porizkova mentioned his name in PEOPLE magazine while he was hosting The Colbert Report. When he checked the article on his phone, he discovered that Porizkova had called him her “hall pass”.

“And this was midway through ‘The Colbert Report.' I pulled up my phone, opened the PEOPLE magazine app on my phone, and I was Paulina Porizkova's hall pass,” he said, reported Page Six.

Colbert, who has been married to Evelyn McGee Colbert since 1993 and is a father to three kids, joked that it was the biggest compliment he had ever received. “That was a flex that I've never ever been able to match,” he said.

The story goes back to a 2000 appearance by Porizkova on Good Morning America. During the interview, host Elizabeth Vargas mentioned that Colbert had talked about her on his show. Porizkova responded by saying that if both of them were not happily married, Colbert would be exactly her type.

“If it wasn't for the fact that I'm already very happily married, and so is he apparently. He is just my kind of guy. He's so hot,” she said

At that time, Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars. Ocasek died in 2019. Porizkova then started dating television writer Jeff Greenstein. In 2025, she announced that the two were engaged after making their relationship public in 2023.



