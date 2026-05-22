Stephen Colbert Ends Late Show With Cameos From Bryan Cranston,  Paul Rudd And Ryan Reynolds  

Following a successful 11-season run, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert concluded on May 21. As the late-night comedy show host bid adieu, his celebrity friends came together to make the episode even more special.

While fans expected a surprise appearance, Colbert, in his opening monologue, revealed they would be doing a “normal episode, which is always special", and shared “the best way to celebrate is just to do a regular episode where I come out and talk about the national conversation.” As he read through the news, Bryan Cranston stood up from the seats to interrupt the monologue. Little did fans realise that Cranston was one of the many celebrities hiding among the audience.

Celebrity Cameo at Stephen Colbert's Final Show

As Bryan Cranston popped up from the crowd, Colbert jokingly told him that the guest list was too packed for him to come to the stage. “What the hell am I here for?" the actor joked and then stormed out of the theatre and threw his Late Show hat into the crowd. "You can keep your stupid hat; I'm going to go sell my ticket,” he said.

A few moments later, Paul Rudd stood up from the crowd and asked, “Just curious when our interview starts... I have an extremely long poem I want to recite, and I don't want to run out of time,” the actor stated. Colbert again reminded him that he was not the last guest, to which Rudd shared, “Well, I guess it's a little awkward that I brought you the traditional retirement gift" of six bananas.

After that Tim Meadows, who was seated near Rudd, also hoped for a chance to be on the show. When he was also told he wouldn't be the last guest, he jokingly replied, "Screw you, Colbert!" During the next segment, comedian Tig Notaro joked that she did not want to be on the show but enjoyed attending “historic events".

Lastly, Ryan Reynolds popped up from the crowd in the hope of being the guest of the final show. When he was told it was not going to be him, the actor responded, "Ouchie! Well, you know, in that case, I'm just happy to be here, you know, to pay my respects to one of the world's greatest entertainers on his last night at the Ed Sullivan Theatre.” He then joked he was not talking about Colbert but his keyboardist Corey Bernhard.

Paul McCartney Becomes the Final Guest of The Stephen Colbert Show

At the end, Paul McCartney saved the day by becoming the final guest of the renowned late-night show. He presented Colbert with a framed colour photo of The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, which was filmed at the very same theatre. Later audiences witnessed several other celebrity appearances, including Jon Stewart, Neil deGrasse Tyson, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Elijah Wood, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The curtains came down one final time after Colbert bid goodnight and joined McCartney and other musicians to perform The Beatles' song Hello, Goodbye.