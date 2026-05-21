Jimmy Kimmel Slams CBS While Honouring Stephen Colbert’s Final Late Show

Jimmy Kimmel has thrown his weight behind Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host criticised CBS and encouraged viewers to boycott the network once Colbert's final episode airs.

Kimmel also revealed that his own show will not air a new episode on May 21 as a way of showing respect to Colbert and the entire Late Show team.

While addressing the situation, he praised Colbert for his work over the years and made it clear that he never viewed him as a rival in late night television. According to Kimmel, the relationship between their shows was always friendly and supportive rather than competitive. At the same time, Kimmel openly criticised the people responsible for ending the program, saying he hoped they regret over the decision.

During the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said, “We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert and the writers, producers and staff and crew at the late show whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours.”

“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won't. But that being said, I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at the Late Show for all the great work over the last 11 years and all the great work you will continue to do in other venues. I have no doubt.”

“Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them. It was nothing like the old days of late night. I always loved being on Stephen's show. I loved having him here on ours. I hope we're able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible,” Jimmy Kimmel added.

Kimmel shared an emotional message for Stephen Colbert and the team behind The Late Show, saying everyone from his own program was grateful to have worked alongside Colbert's show over the years. Kimmel also encouraged his viewers to watch Colbert's final episode as a way of supporting him and give the show a proper goodbye.

At the same time, he told the audience, “Don't ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at the Late Show a fond farewell.”

CBS announced in 2025 that The Late Show will be cancelled. The decision drew major attention because Stephen Colbert had often criticised Donald Trump and his administration on the program. While the network said the cancellation was based on financial reasons, many celebrities and public figures questioned the explanation and believed political pressure may have played a role in the show coming to an end.