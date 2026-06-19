Matt Damon Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With A Trojan Horse Prop: 'I Have Travelled Far And Wide’

Jimmy Kimmel was delivering his final monologue on Thursday night before taking off for his annual summer break. Right then, Matt Damon crashed the show using a Trojan Horse to surprise his long-time friendly nemesis.

During the tail-end of his monologue, Kimmel received a very special delivery from a person dressed in a UPS delivery uniform. The parcel, placed outside the show's set in Los Angeles, featured a giant wooden horse, as well as a foal.

“I don't want the horse in here, can we get somebody to get the horse out of here?” Kimmel said.

Though Kimmel, comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and the show's band said they did not order anything, the UPS man proceeded to drag the baby horse onstage.

“I didn't order a horse! I didn't order either of those,” Kimmel told the UPS delivery guy. But all of a sudden, the small horse split in half and Damon burst out to a standing ovation from Kimmel's audience.

“The horse is here, and there's no take backs, b**ch! I did it. I am here, baby,” Damon said, addressing the audience. “I have travelled far and wide through waves and war to save this audience from mediocrity.”

“What is this? This is trespassing! This is another crime you've committed here!” Kimmel replied.

“Your face is a crime,” Damon shot back.

When Kimmel asked him how long he had been hiding in that horse, Damon replied, “Did the Knicks win?”

“What are you doing here?” Kimmel queried.

“What does it look like, dumbass? I'm on your show, I'm promoting a new movie, it's coming out July 17,” Damon responded, revealing that the movie is The Odyssey. “It's based on a book, so you probably don't know about it.”

After the two traded barbs back and forth, they wrapped up the show by fighting with pool noodles. Damon also asked the audiences to see his new movie The Odyssey next month.

About The Odyssey

Based on the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, the film follows Odysseus' 10-year-long journey to his home island, Ithaca, after he helps the Greek army win a war in the mythical city of Troy by gifting the Trojans a large wooden horse. Odysseus and other Greek soldiers hide inside the horse and emerge to open Troy's gates from within after the Trojans bring the statue inside the city's walls.

The Trojan Horse, of course, is at the centre of The Odyssey. Damon headlines the film as Odysseus. Directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo and Robert Pattinson, among others. The Odyssey is set to release in theaters on July 17.