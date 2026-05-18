Tom Kane, Voice Actor Of Star Wars And Powerpuff Girls, Dies Aged 64

Tom Kane, a well known voice actor famous for his work in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Powerpuff Girls, has died at the age of 64. His passing was first announced by his talent agency, Galactic Productions, through a message on Facebook. The announcement confirmed the news but did not include details about the place or circumstances of his death at that time.

Later, his spokesperson, Zach McGinnis, shared more information and said Kane passed away in a hospital in Kansas City, where he was surrounded by his family in his final moments. It was also revealed that his death was linked to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. Kane had been dealing with health challenges since then and his condition had gradually worsened over time.

McGinnis told TMZ, “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever. But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children, three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.”

Taking to Facebook, Galactic Productions wrote, “Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane, a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world. From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humour and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories and the stories we carry with us.”

“Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories and love he gave to the world will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tom Kane. Thank you for everything. May the Force be with you, always,” they added.

Tom Kane's most famous roles were in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he voiced Yoda, the series narrator and Admiral Yularen. The show ran for seven seasons, starting in 2008 and continuing until 2020.

Before the galaxy far far away, Kane was also recognised for his work in The Powerpuff Girls, where he voiced Professor Utonium in the original series from 1998 to 2004. His performance was so popular that he returned to the role in several spin off films, video games and even later versions of the show when it was rebooted by Cartoon Network.