Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC After 'Suitable' Changes

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the film poster. (courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

It would not be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a legendary comeback in the year 2023. From his blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan to cameos in Tiger 3, the actor has certainly justified his title of King Khan. As the year comes to an end, he is gifting his audience another treat -- his maiden collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 21, and SRK fans are eagerly awaiting any details about the film. In a new update, it has been revealed that Dunki has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. It has received a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, according to a tweet posted by trade expert Girish Johar. For the unversed, a U/A certificate indicates that the film is unrestricted, but there is a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years of age.

In his post, Girish Johar wrote, “SUPER EXCLUSIVE #DUNKI gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2hrs 41mins.”

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification has also proposed a few edits in Dunki. They recommended adding anti-smoking messages at the beginning of the film and just before the second half. In the opening scene, a word was changed to 'immigrants.' A crucial scene will now carry a warning stating, "Suicide is not a solution to any problems." Additionally, the filmmakers provided supporting evidence for the statistics and facts mentioned at the end of the movie. Some visuals of Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) in uniform on a horse during his wedding before the intermission were also 'suitably' adjusted.

Ahead of Dunki's release, a circulated invitation, claiming to be from Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment (also the backers of Dunki) for an event in Jaipur, began making the rounds on social media. Denying its authenticity, Red Chillies Entertainment has issued a statement on social media clarifying, "A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue and neither Red Chillies nor the cast nor anyone associated with the film is supporting this. We request everyone to refrain from participating in it." The statement also emphasised, "In case of any event, we will share an official announcement."

The fake notice featuring the Red Chillies Entertainment letterhead and logo, falsely claims that the film's cast would be in Jaipur, "visiting the mall for activity." Red Chillies Entertainment shared the letter with a "Fake News" stamp.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in important roles.