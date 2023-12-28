Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: First Week Report On Shah Rukh Khan's Film

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: iamsrk)

The one-week report card for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is finally out. The film, which revolves around Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy and his group of friends, has struck the right chord with fans. On day 7, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumari Hirani minted ₹9.75 crore (across languages) at the Indian box office, according to a Sacnilk report. In its first week, Dunki has amassed a total of ₹151.26 crore. Globally, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has collected ₹283.13 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news on Instagram. Dunki was jointly backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

In a recent conversation, director Rajkumar Hirani shared insights into how he first noticed Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen talent in the TV series, Circus. Rajkumar Hirani said, “Mai ek kahaani batata hu aapko. Mai film institute mein padhta tha. To vahan to sabka struggle yeh rehta hai ki bahar nikalke film banani hai aur banegi kaise? Producer kaun milega? Actor kaun milega? To vahan ek common room tha, kabhi kabhi hum baitheke vaha TV dekhte the. To vahan ek din ek series chal rahi thi Circus. Aur usme ek scene tha, platform pe. And I vividly till date remember. Mujhe camera angle bhi pta hai kitna tha. Aur ek monologue sa chal raha tha. [Let me tell you a story. I was studying at the film institute, and there, everyone struggled with the idea of making a film and how it would happen. Who will be the producer? Who will be the actor? There was a common room where we would sometimes sit and watch TV. One day, a series was running. There was a scene on a platform, and I vividly remember it to this day. I even remember the camera angle. There was a monologue]”

Dunki was released on December 21. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki clashed with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.