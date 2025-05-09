Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's <i>DDLJ</i> Statue Inaugural Event Postponed Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tensions

Fans of the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will have to wait a bit longer to see their favourite characters Raj and Simran immortalised in bronze at Leicester Square, London.

According to the YRF's team, the statue unveiling, which was scheduled for spring this year to mark the iconic film's 30th anniversary, has now been postponed.

The decision comes after rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April.

According to the Heart of London Business Alliance, the new statue will join Leicester Square's exciting "Scenes in the Square" movie trail alongside other historic blockbusters. The bronze statue will depict Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the iconic DDLJ pose.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

