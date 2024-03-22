Preity Zinta's Throwback Gem With Shah Rukh Khan: 'This Was Us Rehearsing For An Award Show'

Preity shared this image. (courtesy: PreityZinta)

Preity Zinta's latest Instagram post will surely take you on a trip down memory lane. The star has shared a throwback video in which she and superstar Shah Rukh Khan can be seen rehearsing for a dance performance at an award show. Both of them are dressed casually and look cool as they dance in each other's arms. The song Tere Liye from their superhit film Veera-Zaara plays in the background, reminding us of their undeniable chemistry in the movie. In the caption, Preity wrote, "This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie. Shah Rukh Khan helped brighten the day & the rehearsal with his easy charm & timely jokes. The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale.” FYI: Jiya Jale is another one of SRK and Preity's famous songs from their 1998 film Dil Se.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post below:

Preity Zinta continues to share blasts from the past on her Instagram profile. Last month, the actress recounted a story from years ago when director Mani Ratnam asked her to remove her makeup and wash her face before taking a close-up shot.

Sharing the image of that close-up shot, Preity Zinta shared the anecdote in the caption: “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam, sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make-up will come off, I said smiling …. That's exactly what I want… Pls, wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Shivam ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se.”

Preity Zinta has appeared in many films including Soldier, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.