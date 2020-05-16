Sriram Nene's Birthday Wish For 'Soulmate' Madhuri Dixit Is Pure Gold

Sriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit celebrated her birthday on Friday

"Here's wishing my soulmate a very happy birthday," wrote Sriram Nene

"Here is to many happy returns of the day, sweetheart," he added

"It's been the most amazing ride so far," wrote Sriram Nene in his birthday wish for wife Madhuri Dixit on Friday. The actress turned 53 yesterday and on the occasion, the most special greeting came from her husband, who picked one of the recent pictures of themselves and shared it along with a sweet birthday note. In the photograph, the couple can be seen looking adorably at each other. Calling Madhuri Dixit his "soulmate," Sriram Nene wrote: "Here's wishing my soul mate and very talented better half a very happy birthday! It's been the most amazing ride so far. Here is to many happy returns of the day, sweetheart!"

Take a look:

On her birthday, the actress gave her fans a glimpse of her first ever single called Candle. She shared the exclusive preview of the song on her social media profile and wrote: "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

Check out her post here:

Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. She is currently staying with her family in Mumbai.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit's last films were Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Total Dhamaal.