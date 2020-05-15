Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit Sings - Watch Preview Of Her First Single

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who turned 53 on Friday, gave a very special gift to her fans on her birthday by sharing a glimpse of her first ever single titled Candle. The actress posted the "exclusive" preview of her single on social media and revealed that it is about "hope," something we all need "in large supply" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In her post, Madhuri also thanked everyone for the "birthday love" and said that she wanted to "give some love back" so she dropped the preview of her single. The preview features glimpses of the actress singing her song.

Here's what Madhuri Dixit wrote alongside the exclusive preview: "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

This isn't the first time Madhuri Dixit has given glimpses of her singing skills. Remember the I For India virtual concert, where the actress sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect with her son Arin playing the piano? She even shared the video on her profile. Take a look:

Wishing Madhuri Dixit on her birthday, her Tezaab co-star Anil Kapoor shared a happy picture of the duo on his Instagram story and accompanied it with a sweet note. He borrowed one of author Kylie Scott's quotes and wrote: "'That smile could move mountains. It could also break hearts' - Kylie Scott. Happy birthday to the one who continues to do both with her smile!" Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in films such as Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992), Pukar (2000) and Total Dhamaal, which opened in theatres last year.

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank.