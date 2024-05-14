Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Rajkummar Rao's Film

A still from Srikanth. (courtesy: YouTube)

The box office numbers for Srikanth saw a decline on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, minted ₹ 1.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the biographical drama has amassed ₹ 13.45 crore, the report added. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth narrates the story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and the challenges he faced in his life. In addition to Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the movie features Alaya F as Veera Swathi, Jyotika in the role of Devika Malvade, and Sharad Kelkar as Ravi Mantha. Srikanth has been jointly backed by Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series Films.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend box office report of Srikanth. In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Srikanth hits double digits in its opening weekend, a creditable number for a mid-sized film… Urban centres - which contribute a major chunk of revenue - are driving its biz… Fri 2.41 cr, Sat 4.26 cr, Sun 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 11.95 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“Released alongside Hollywood giant Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the makers of Srikanth didn't resort to #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer on *Day 1* or over the weekend, unlike some films that released in April… A commendable move! Going forward, #Srikanth needs to stay strong on the crucial Day 4 [Mon]… The hold on Monday will determine if it has strong legs or not,” Taran Adarsh added.

While reviewing the movie for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Srikanth is a classic rags-to-riches saga that is enriched enormously by the director's refusal to employ the standard tropes of the genre. Not only does he keep the storytelling simple and ship-shape, he also ensures that the craft that has gone into the project - cinematographer Pratham Mehta and editors Debasmita Mitra and Sanjay Sankla do their jobs to perfection - does not overshadow the essence of the narrative.”

Srikanth marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Alaya F and Rajkummar Rao.