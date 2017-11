Sridevi Posts Pic Of Daughter Khushi. 'Wow' Says Internet

Highlights "She is so pretty," a user wrote The Kapoors have reportedly flown to London for Boney Kapoor's birthday Khushi's sister Jhanvi is an aspiring actress

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi at the Lakme Fashion Week

Khushi Kapoor #khushikapoor #fbkhushikapoor A post shared by (@future.bollywood) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Khushi and Jhanvi at the Ambani bash

Actress Sridevi shared a fabulous picture of daughter Khushi Kapoor , which the Internet hearts just like us. In the picture, Khushi, dressed in a black coat, blue denim and knee-length boots, plays with the bubbles. The post has got over 18,000 likes and the feed is flooded with comments such as, "Beautiful and awesome," "Wow... Wow... Wow," and "She is so pretty." Khushi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter. Her sister Jhanvi is an aspiring actress. Mumbai Mirror reports that the family have flown to London for Boney Kapoor's 62nd birthday and also celebrate the success of Sridevi's last released filmSee Khushi's picture here."Sridevi and Boney Boney love whizzing off to Europe for their annual family holidays. They had planned this getaway a while ago. It's a double celebration to bring in Boney's birthday and raise a toast to's success as also Sridevi's golden jubilee run in the movies," a source told Mumbai Mirror was produced by Boney Kapoor and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.A couple of months ago, Khushi was the star of Sridevi's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's show at the Lakme Fashion Week. She didn't walk the ramp, but managed to make the spotlight follow her.The Kapoor sisters - Jhanvi and Khushi - headlined the Ambani party last August, looking absolutely chic.Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is reportedly debuting in the Hindi remake of Marathi film, in which she is likely to co-star with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.