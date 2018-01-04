Sridevi, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Watch A Film Together. See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are co-stars of forthcoming film Dhadak

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 09:30 IST
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi was dressed casually in blue jeans and peach-coloured top
  2. Janhvi opted for a grey crop top with blue low-waist jeans and pink shoes
  3. Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film
Star couple Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were spotted outside a movie theatre in Mumbai's Bandra with their daughter Janhvi and her co-star Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi is paired opposite Ishaan in Dhadak, her debut film. Sridevi was dressed casually in blue jeans and peach-coloured top. Janhvi opted for a grey crop top with blue low-waist jeans and pink shoes. Janhvi is Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's elder daughter. Her sister's name is Khushi. Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's brother. Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, went on floors a couple of months ago. It is also Ishaan's first Hindi film. He has earlier starred in Indo-Iranian film Beyond The Clouds.

Take a look at these pictures of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Ishaan.
 
Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai

Ishaan Khatter outside the theatre

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor photographed outside the theatre


Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and is being co-produced by Karan Johar, who recently wrote a note to Janhvi and Ishaan on embarking their journey in Bollywood. "It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all," he wrote, new agency IANS reported.
 
 

Dhadak's first schedule was shot in Rajasthan. Sridevi and designer Manish Malhotra had visited the team on sets.
 

 


"The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," Shashank Khaitan told PTI.

Dhadak is slated to release this July.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

