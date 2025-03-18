Sreeleela To Have A Packed 2025 With Multiple Projects Across Languages

Sreeleela is predominantly a Telugu actress who gained rapid fame after her song Kissik in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Her dance skills were highly appreciated, and the song was trending on social media as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 took the theatres by storm with its massive reception.

Back in February, a big announcement was made that Sreeleela is all set to be the female lead in the upcoming Anurag Basu musical, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Previously there were a lot of rumours about Triptii Dimri being the initial choice for the female lead in the film.

While it is a huge project, Sreeleela has a packed 2025 to look forward to with several other projects in her kitty.

A source close to the actress shares, "Sreeleela's 2025 is packed with back-to-back shoots and tight schedules. She's juggling multiple projects, including her Bollywood debut, and is already in talks for more exciting films. She has a very busy year ahead, with shoots lined up one after another, keeping her completely occupied."

The actress is also gearing up for her Tamil debut in SK25, sources have also revealed that she has a Maddock Films project lined up opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

There have also been rumours about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela dating. In a recently held celebratory occasion for Kartik's sister Dr Kritika Tiwari, Sreeleela was seen raising a toast and enjoying with Kartik and his family. Thus, further fueling the ongoing speculations.