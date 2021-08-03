Spotted: Nick Jonas With Brother Kevin At Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant

Nick with Kevin Jonas. (courtesy sonanewyork)

Guess who visited Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona for brunch recently? Well, it was her husband and singer Nick Jonas. He was accompanied by fellow Jonas Brothers member Kevin. The brother-duo were pictured at the New York restaurant. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the shooting of Russo Brothers' Citadel in London. The official Instagram page of Sona New York posted pictures of Nick Jonas and the caption on one of the Instagram stories read: "Thank you for joining us for brunch Nick Jonas."

Priyanka Chopra, in one of her previous Instagram posts, revealed that her husband Nick Jonas came up with the name Sona. "Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding," read an excerpt from her post.

Nick and Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.

Nick Jonas has also starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Goat and Midway and Chaos Walking. Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. They first met at the 2017 Met Gala.