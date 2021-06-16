Spot The Real Muse In These Paintings By Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan added a splash of colour to her Instagram profile on Wednesday morning. She shared a set of photographs on her profile, in which she can be seen posing with some of the creations by her boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika. Shruti captioned the post: "The paradise we make within four walls to hold all of our dreams is the world that counts. Dripping in paint, covered in chords and paw prints. These smallest of things make a home what it is. Make your own paradise. Always, even in the darkest of times. Art and lame jokes by Santanu Hazarika."

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative. Shruti and Santanu Hazarika frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles. In one of her previous posts, the actress referred to Santanu and her pet as her "lockdown buddies." An excerpt from her post read, "It's such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I'm thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls."

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. Her impressive line-up of films also includes Krack, Laabam. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar.