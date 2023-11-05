Spot Sridevi In This Throwback Video Posted By Shanaya Kapoor On Sister Khushi's Birthday

Still from a video shared by Shanaya Kapoor. (Courtesy: jdkcreation7104)

Shanaya Kapoor wished her cousin Khushi Kapoor, who turned 23 today, in the most special way. Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to step foot in Bollywood, shared a throw video from their childhood to wish her sister. In the video, we can see little Khushi perched on the lap of her mom Sridevi and cutting her birthday cake. Clapping and cheering for her are her sister Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor. We also get a glimpse of Khushi's dad Boney Kapoor nd her aunt Maheep Kapoor in the video. Sharing it on her Instagram feed, Shanaya wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister! I love you little dumpling."

Besides Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor's brother Arjun also posted a birtthday wish for her alongside a picture. His caption read, "Happy birthday Khushi Kapoor. I hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hardwork u have put into ur first film paying dividends…I don't say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love u even if ur dad s favourite child & he's always gonna have an extra bias towards u."

Khushi Kapoor is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On her 23rd birthday, her director also wished her with a behind the scenes pictures from her debut film. For the caption Zoya wrote, "Happy birthday Betty."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.