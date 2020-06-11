Spot Sonam And Arjun Kapoor In This True Blue Blast From The Past

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights The picture was originally shared by designer Kunal Rawal

"Some serious throwback," wrote Kunal Rawal

Sonam also shared the picture on her Instagram stories

Arjun Kapoor, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture featuring himself with cousin Sonam Kapoor and other friends, and it is adorable. The 34-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram stories, which was originally shared by his designer friend Kunal Rawal. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor, dressed in a shirt and a pair of shorts, can be seen smiling for the camera. Sonam Kapoor can also be seen posing for the picture with her other friends. Kunal Rawal shared the picture and wrote, "Some serious throwback." Sonam Kapoor also shared the throwback picture on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor keep treating their Instafam to adorable throwback pictures. A few days back, Arjun Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and came back with a picture featuring himself with Sonam and his cousins Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. "When all this is over, I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say, guys," wrote Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor also shared another throwback picture on her Instagram profile featuring herself with Arjun, Mohit and Akshay and wrote, "I miss you all." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor recently called Arjun the "best hugger in the world." On Sonam's 35th birthday, Arjun shared an adorable picture of himself and Sonam and wrote a warm birthday wish for the actress. Sonam replied to his post, saying, "Best hugger in the world.. love you so much."

Sonam Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. The couple are also parents to Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona Shourie Kapoor died in 2012. Boney Kapoor also has two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, with his second wife Sridevi, who died in 2018.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, while Arjun's last theatrical release was Ashutosh Gowarikar's epic drama Panipat.